Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.

Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick.

According to investigators, the mother failed to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with signs of profound dehydration and received no medical care for the majority of their lives.

One of the children suffered from renal failure and hypothermia. The children were found in a home in Georges Township after Arnold and the children's father discovered the one girl unresponsive and cold to the touch and called 911.

Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower described what the inside of the home was like when troopers and first responders arrived on scene in early January of this year.

"The residence where the children were living was abhorrent. It was filthy, dog feces all over the place, human feces all over the place. You could barely walk through the house. There were paths, garbage all over the place. Unbelievable. Very very bad," said Bower.

Arnold waived all charges to court. The little girl's father Keith Kalbaugh already waived similar charges to court. Arnold is free on bond.