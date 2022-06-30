Watch CBS News
Local News

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial
Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial 02:39

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.

Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick.

According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with signs of profound dehydration and received no medical care for the majority of their lives. 

One of the children suffered from renal failure and hypothermia. The children were found in a home in Georges Township after Arnold and the children's father discovered the one girl unresponsive and cold to the touch and called 911. 

Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower described what the inside of the home was like when troopers and first responders arrived on scene in early January of this year.

"The residence where the children were living was abhorrent. It was filthy, dog feces all over the place, human feces all over the place. You could barely walk through the house. There were paths, garbage all over the place. Unbelievable. Very very bad," said Bower.

Arnold waived all charges to court. The little girl's father Keith Kalbaugh already waived similar charges to court. Arnold is free on bond. 

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.