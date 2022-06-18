Fayette County man killed by police in West Virginia after blocking highway

WESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) - A Fayette County man was shot and killed along I-79 in West Virginia.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and according to police, 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone blocked the northbound lanes of I-79 near the Weston exit.

He then went behind his SUV and fired several shots at police.

A sheriff's deputy was hit in the leg and required surgery as a result.

Officers then returned fire and killed Brevosky.