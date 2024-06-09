Fayette County man facing strangulation, kidnapping charges

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Fayette County man, accused of abusing and strangling his wife, has now been charged.

According to the Herald-Standard, Matthew Kiscaden, 48, of Redstone Township, was arrested Thursday after his wife claimed that he prevented her from leaving their home, choked her, and threatened her life.

Kiscaden is now being held at the Fayette County Jail without bond while he awaits a preliminary hearing on June 18.