Fayette County man charged with homicide after 60-year-old found dead

A Fayette County man is now charged with homicide after a 60-year-old was found dead.

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office charged 29-year-old Ryan Tribble with killing Allen Newcomer. Newcomer was found dead Friday at his home along Waltersburg Road in Menallen Township.

According to court documents, Tribble admitted to state police that he and Newcomer got into an argument. Tribble said he then picked up a hammer to hit Newcomer multiple times in the head.

Allegheny County police said Tribble then took Newcomer's car and left it at a Dollar General parking lot before going to a friend's house to discard his clothing.

Tribble faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.