Fayette County animal shelter robbed; charity money taken by suspect who was caught on surveillance video

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state police are asking for your help finding a suspect caught on surveillance video taking money from an animal shelter in Fayette County.

The suspect is accused of breaking into Fayette Friends of Animals on Searights Herbert Road in Uniontown in the early morning hours of Friday, investigators said.

The surveillance video shows the suspect using a screwdriver to open a lock. Once inside, investigators said he emptied the safe.

(Image Provided by Fayette Friends of Animals)

We're told the man took money raised from the shelters 12 Days of Christmas ticket sales.

The shelter does not receive any money from government subsidies. It relies on the money from fundraisers like this for operating costs.

(Image Provided by Fayette Friends of Animals)

Money was taken from the shelter in 2017 and 2018, too.

State police are investigating the robbery.