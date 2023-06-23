Judge's chair hit by bullet after shots fired near Fayette County courthouse

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A bullet broke through the window of a judge's chamber at the Fayette County courthouse, hitting the chair the judge uses.

Shots were fired on Lincoln Street on Thursday. Police believe the courthouse wasn't actually the intended target.

"We don't know what this person was shooting at -- a house, a car, an animal. It just appears like the courthouse is collateral damage in the background of whatever they were shooting at," said Lt. Tom Kolencik.

Police did take one juvenile into custody However, they're still investigating.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.