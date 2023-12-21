Pittsburgh-area chiropractor accused of touching his clients inappropriately

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A chiropractor in Fayette County is facing charges after state police said he's accused of touching his clients inappropriately.

State police charged Dr. Jon Rumbaugh on Wednesday night with two counts of indecent assault and two counts of invasion of privacy after two victims came forward.

According to police paperwork, the first victim came forward in 2021 after seeing Rumbaugh for temporomandibular joint disorder.

"When the victim arrived in the treatment room, Rumbaugh told her to get completely undressed except for her underwear and put on a gown with the opening to the back," according to police paperwork.

Police said the victim reported that Rumbaugh directed her to roll on her back when he exposed her right breast and started massaging it with both hands.

A second victim came forward in February of 2023. Police said the victim went to see Rumbaugh for neck pain. According to police paperwork, Rumbaugh gave her a hospital gown and was asked to remove her shirt.

The victim told police that Rumbaugh told her there was pain "because that air pocket is down there and needs worked out."

"I would say if something doesn't seem right, we're trained to trust doctors. But if something does not seem right, please report it. If they ask you something that doesn't sit well with you, just inform them that I'm not going to do that. And I would say leave that practice at that time," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kalee Barnhart said.

According to police, during an interview with Rumbaugh, he didn't deny the treatment, saying he "performed myofascial release to the client's cervical, thoracic, both shoulders and both pec areas."

According to police paperwork, officers questioned Rumbaugh about clients removing their shirts and bras.

"I ask them if they're comfortable and if they don't want to take their bra off, they don't. I just work around it. If they take their bra off, I do the areas that are accessible and I'm not trying to make them feel uncomfortable," Rumbaugh allegedly told police. "I do what's to their tolerance and comfort."

According to police, Rumbaugh has been in business for more than 30 years treating patients throughout Uniontown, Connellsville, Ohiopyle and Belle Vernon.

State police said they believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward.

"In his comments, he did state that this is what he normally does. But as far as our investigation goes, this is not a normal chiropractic function that they normally do," Barnhart said. "We want them to come forward and we want to make sure Rumbaugh pays for these things that he did."

A sign on the door of the chiropractic office on Thursday read, "The office is closed today! Sorry."

KDKA-TV reached out to Rumbaugh for comment but has not heard back yet.