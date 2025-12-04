Veteran says damage done to graves at Fayette County cemetery is "disturbing"

Veterans are outraged after learning about damage done to gravesites at a cemetery in Fayette County.

Those with loved ones at Lafayette Cemetery in Grindstone told KDKA that maintenance crews drove heavy machinery over headstones and graves, cracking some while breaking decorations and damaging American flags. The damage happened in the Garden of New Veterans area of the cemetery.

Veterans are outraged after learning about damage done to gravesites at a cemetery in Fayette County. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"It's a place of rest. And they're being disturbed, and that's not good," said Robb Rhodes, Fayette County's controller.

Rhodes served 13 years in the United States Marine Corps

"I fought in two wars: Panama in 1989, Operation Just Cause. And then the following year in Operation Desert Storm, with 2nd Marine Division," Rhodes said.

Rhodes told KDKA-TV he was shocked and saddened to see the damage done at the cemetery.

"To see the manner in which they put the machinery into the graveyard to dig was just, it was disturbing, to be honest. It was sad," Rhodes said. "It is sad because, how do we honor their memory? And certainly it's not by running heavy equipment over their grave sites."

Rhodes said when he returned home from active duty, he assisted in funerals for those who had fought in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

"My generation is next, and I certainly don't want to back out rolling over top of me when I'm when I'm dead and gone," Rhodes said.

Crystal Barnhart, a Fairchance resident, said that her father was buried at Lafayette Cemetery in 2019 and has not had a good experience so far.

"They put a headstone out, wasn't even my dad's; it was a lady's," Barnhart said. "He finally got his headstone. They put it in. It was in the [cemetery's] garage for over three weeks."

Barnhart said it didn't end there.

"Probably about two years after that, we noticed tracks over graves. We noticed my dad's headstone was cracked, and it's cracked in the middle. And it is getting worse," Barnhart said. "It took me over two and a half years to actually get a hold of somebody, because I got the run around, or no one called me back."

Barnhart and many others are now fighting for accountability and respect for their loved ones.

"It's sad because it's not just my loved one there. It's everyone's loved one there, and you should treat it with respect," Barnhart said.

The corporate office for Lafayette Cemetery, Everstory Partners, told KDKA-TV that crews could not put down plywood over the headstones because of the snow and "slippage" causing safety concerns. Everstory Partners said crews had to "straddle" the memorials to prevent any damage.

The West Brownsville American Legion adjutant for Post 940 called the incident "disappointing" on Thursday. John Konat said his post handled all veteran burials at Lafayette Cemetery and wants to see the damages rectified.

"We are appalled," Konat said. "Our commander is going to get to the bottom of this."

State Rep. Ryan Warner sent KDKA-TV a statement that said, in part, "The incidents highlighted in your news report are disturbing and unacceptable." He added that his office will reach out to the Pennsylvania Department of State to see how the cemetery can be "held accountable."

State Rep. Pat Stefano also sent a statement that said, in part, that anyone with "concerns" should contact the Pennsylvania Department of State or his office.