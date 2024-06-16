More than $22 billion will be spent on Father's Day, National Retail Federation says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Sunday being Father's Day, a National Retail Federation survey finds around 75% of Americans are expected to celebrate.

The NRF predicts spending to surpass $22 billion. That's more than $189 on gifts and celebrations per person this year.

According to the survey, the top gifts are greeting cards, clothing, and special outings.

"We're also seeing some new areas of gifting rise in popularity. Things like person care, sporting goods, leisure items, as well as things like automotive accessories and home improvement and tools," according to Katherine Cullen, Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation.

Father's Day spending will fall far behind Mother's Day, which saw retail sales of more than $33 billion.