Father, 2 kids killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father and his two children were killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County over the weekend.

In a release, Pennsylvania State Police said the deadly crash happened on the Turnpike in the area of mile marker 268.7 in Penn Township, Lancaster County, on Saturday around 4:25 a.m.

State police said the driver of a tractor-trailer hit the driver of a Honda Accord in the right lane, knocking both vehicles off the road. All three people in the Honda died, authorities said. Both vehicles were headed eastbound.

LancasterOnline reported that the three victims in the Honda Accord were identified as 43-year-old Donnell Hickson, of New York, 18-year-old Decir Hickson, of Pittsburgh, and an unidentified 11-year-old girl. Their deaths were reportedly ruled by the coroner as accidental.

Law enforcement told LancasterOnline that the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the Honda. The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.