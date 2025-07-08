Watch CBS News
1 killed, 1 injured at Westmoreland County construction site

By Christopher DeRose

One person was killed and another was injured at a construction site in Westmoreland County.   

Police confirmed one injury and one fatality at the road construction site on Route 993 and Quality Way in North Huntingdon Township, just outside of Irwin.

One person was killed and another injured after a construction accident on Route 993 and Quality Way in North Huntingdon Township.  (Photo: KDKA)

Authorities called it a construction accident but didn't release any other details.   

North Huntingdon police, state police and the coroner responded to the scene. They could be seen gathered at a blue tent at the scene, trying to get out of the pouring rain. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

