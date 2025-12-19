Worker killed in West Virginia coal mine

A West Virginia miner died after an incident on Thursday, the governor said.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey posted a statement on social media, saying he and his wife were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss" of a coal miner at the Lower War Eagle Mine in Wyoming County. He didn't release any other details.

The governor said the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training "responded immediately" and is investigating.

"Each day, West Virginia miners perform difficult and demanding tasks. They do this to provide for their families, to build the communities, and to forge a better future for the next generation of West Virginians. It is that work, their strength, and their dedication that defines our state and our nation," Morrisey's statement said.

He asked West Virginians to keep the miner's family, friends and communities in their prayers.

There's now been a total of six mining fatalities reported in West Virginia this year, according to the Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training's website.

It comes a month after two West Virginia miners died days apart in November. The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training reported that on Nov. 6, a 25-year-old utility operator died in a mine near Mt. Storm, and on Nov. 8, a 42-year-old section foreman died when a mine near Vaughn flooded.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, West Virginia is the second-largest coal producer in the nation and accounts for 15% of the country's total coal production.