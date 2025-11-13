Miner who went missing in flooding found dead in West Virginia after days-long search, governor says

The body of a miner who went missing in a flooded West Virginia coal mine over the weekend has been found, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morissey announced Thursday morning. Morissey identified the man as Steve Lipscomb.

The foreman was working alongside a crew when he became trapped Saturday afternoon inside the Rolling Thunder Mine. Lipscomb disappeared about three-quarters of a mile into the complex, triggering a massive search and rescue effort.

