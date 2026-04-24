Man dies after stabbing in Pittsburgh's Glen Hazel neighborhood

A man died after a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Glen Hazel neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, first responders were called to Roselle Court in Glen Hazel around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic altercation followed by a stabbing.

When police got there, they said they found a man who had been stabbed in the upper left side of his chest. Officers rendered aid to the victim until medics arrived.

Public safety said the victim was taken to a hospital in "grave condition" but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His identity hasn't been released.

Officials said a woman was taken to police headquarters for questioning. There are no arrests at this time, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The Mobile Crime Unit responded to the scene to process evidence, and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. Authorities didn't release any other information on Friday.