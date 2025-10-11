2 people killed in crash in Westmoreland County

Two people were killed in a crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday evening.

The crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police, occurred on Route 711 near Robb Road, east of New Florence, around 5:30 p.m.

State police say both vehicle operators, one of whom was an 18-year-old, did not survive the crash. The second victim was a person believed to be in their mid-60s.

A passenger in the vehicle with the older driver survived the crash, police added.

Identities of those involved in the crash or the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.