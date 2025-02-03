Fayette County pizzeria burglarized for second time in four months

SMITHFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Fat Angelo's Pizzeria in Smithfield has been burglarized for the second time in four months.

The owner released a surveillance video, asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

In the surveillance video, a man walks down the sidewalk with a hammer toward the pizza shop. Once at the front door, he takes the hammer and smashes the glass but not before looking straight into a security camera.

"[I] definitely didn't think it would happen again," said Harry Wilson, owner of Fat Angelo's.

The most recent break-in occurred early Sunday morning.

"I got here yesterday morning, probably around 8:30. As soon I pulled into the lot, I noticed the door busted out," Wilson said.

The surveillance video shows the suspect breaking the front glass door with a hammer before crawling through.

Once inside, he walks to the cash register, grabs it, and exits the building, leaving the owner with significant damage.

"Now, we're left with replacing glass door and registers; it's just very frustrating."

The pizza shop was broken into on Nov. 1 after a burglar broke a side window and stole several hundred dollars in cash.

While the surveillance video shows two different men, Wilson thinks they're connected.

"Both robberies seem pretty similar. We've also got footage of vehicles in our parking lot. There are a couple of certain vehicles that were in there both times, so state police are looking into that," Wilson added.

KDKA-TV has learned that just before Sunday's burglary, the same man was caught on video lurking around a golf cart shop in neighboring Cheat Lake, Vest Virginia.

The owner of the golf cart shop said he activated an audible alarm, which caused the man to leave.

"We are offering a $500 cash reward plus a $500 food gift card for Fat Angelo's for anybody who leads us to the suspect," Wilson said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police.