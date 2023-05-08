Farmers market returns to Market Square on Thursdays

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Market Square farmers market returns for the season on Thursday. 

Shoppers can find regionally grown produce, organic products and small-batch food from over 30 vendors every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, during the farmers market's 19th season. 

Admission to the market is free and the Oliver Avenue garage will offer a discounted $5 parking rate for up to two hours. 

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the market will feature favorites like Good L'Oven Cookies, Jose Quiroz Farm and The Brinery @Two Acre Farm as well as new faces like Pittsburgher Highland Farm with its environmentally sustainable, grass-fed beef and Tiny Seed Farm, a small-scale producer of high-quality vegetables, flowers and mushrooms. 

The farmers market is just the beginning of "expanded programming" Downtown, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said. Yoga in the Square will return for bi-weekly classes, there will be live music every Wednesday starting June 7 and the Night Market series will be both Fridays and Saturdays. 

A complete vendor list and more details on other events can be found on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's website.

