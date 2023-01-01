Fans, family members gather to honor Roberto Clemente 50 years after his death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday marks 50 years since the death of Roberto Clemente.

A remembrance ceremony was held Saturday afternoon outside PNC Park at the Clemente statue to honor the life and legacy of the Pittsburgh sports icon, taken too soon.

Pittsburghers old enough to remember New Year's 1972 will always remember the empty feeling. We'd lost a legend.

Roberto Clemente's overloaded supply plane, on a mercy mission to Nicaragua earthquake victims, crashed off Puerto Rico.

"He was such a star out there on the field. If only all of you could have gotten to know him," one fan said.

But his legend lives on in the hearts of Pittsburghers.

"He's part of who we are. He'll always be a part of us," PJ Maloney said.

Gathering around Clemente's statute outside of PNC Park, Clemente's son, Roberto Jr., and his family, along with fans. All were there to celebrate his life 50 years later.

"We were supposed to be in Puerto Rico with the rest of the family today. God wanted us to be here and pay our respects from Pittsburgh," Roberto Jr. said.

Clemente was a legend on and off the field. And his family ties to Pittsburgh remain very much intact today.

"We cannot be prouder that the Dodgers let him go," Roberto Jr. said with a laugh. "We're very lucky he became a Pirate. I'm very fortunate I was born with an eye patch."

Now, they plan to carry on his legacy, and his commitment to uniting the community beyond baseball.