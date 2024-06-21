Family collecting donations for Appalachia Work Camp in honor of Samantha Kalkbrenner

Kalkbrenner family asking for donations to support Appalachia Work Camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The family of Samantha Kalkbrenner is collecting donations in her honor to support the work camp where she volunteered.

Thursday marked nine months since Samantha was killed in a fiery school van crash in Dravosburg.

Now her family says they're collecting the donations to benefit the Appalachia Work Camp, where Samantha was a volunteer.

The family says the group is in need of toiletries and new or gently-used clothes and toys.

All donations can be dropped off at Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport.

Traffic changes near the site of the deadly crash

A new traffic light has been installed along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg near the site of the crash that took Samantha Kalkbrenner's life.

In the wake of the crash, there have been several safety changes including the new traffic light, barriers to prevent turns, and installing radar to monitor speed.

A permanent light will be installed in the coming years.

Suspects in the crash awaiting trial

William Soliday II and Andrew Voigt are awaiting trial for the charges filed in connection with the deadly crash.

Soliday was driving the car that hit the Serra Catholic van and he faces multiple charges, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

A judge dismissed the most serious felony charge against Voigt, the man accused of racing with Soliday. He still faces several misdemeanor charges.

Soliday remains in the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied his bail saying he believes that Soliday is too much of a danger to himself and others to be freed from jail.