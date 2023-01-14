Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home.

The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon.

The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away.

They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.