Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home.
The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon.
The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away.
They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.
