Fallingwater undergoing $7 million repair project to fix leaks inside historic house

Pennsylvania's historic Fallingwater attraction is currently in the midst of a $7 million repair project to fix leaks inside the historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal details the construction project taking place at the historic property that was built in the 1930s.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Justin Gunther, Director of Fallingwater is overseeing the project that is working to make the property "watertight" again after leaking in numerous places over the years.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater has leaked in dozens of places over the years. The latest effort to make it watertight is expected to cost $7 million, or about 40 times the entire construction budget in the 1930s. https://t.co/x41xlueXKs — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 25, 2025

Preservation crews are working to seal leaks in the property by scanning the walls and injecting a mix of grout into where it's needed, which is said to keep water from being able to collect inside the walls.

Gunther says the $7 million repair costs are around 40 times what it cost to build the home back in the 1930s.

Fallingwater says it's offering Preservation-in-Action Winter Walks through March 14, a Preservation-in-Action Guided Tour from March 15 to April 1, and a Preservation-In Action In-Dpeth Tour on Saturdays and Sundays from March 15 to March 30.