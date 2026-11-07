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Pittsburgh's weather takes a fall-like turn with cool temperatures, wind, and stray showers

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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We had a warm start to the month, and we are still sitting 15.5° above normal for our temperatures. The cooler weather settles into the region, with highs today struggling to make it to 50, with mostly cloudy skies, light showers, and wind gusts around 20- 30 mph. 

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Wind gusts expected throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, we will see more sunshine with highs near normal in the mid-50s, with windy conditions continuing through Monday.

Daily averages: High: 54° Low: 37°
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m., Sunset: 5:10 p.m.

This week looks dry through Wednesday, with highs making it back nearly 10 degrees above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Rain chances throughout the week KDKA Weather Center

Our next chance of showers returns Thursday and Friday with lows near freezing, so a wintry mix can't be ruled out, but it's all dependent on timing and temperatures. 

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7-day forecast: Nov. 7, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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