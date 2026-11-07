Pittsburgh's weather takes a fall-like turn with cool temperatures, wind, and stray showers

We had a warm start to the month, and we are still sitting 15.5° above normal for our temperatures. The cooler weather settles into the region, with highs today struggling to make it to 50, with mostly cloudy skies, light showers, and wind gusts around 20- 30 mph.

Wind gusts expected throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, we will see more sunshine with highs near normal in the mid-50s, with windy conditions continuing through Monday.

Daily averages: High: 54° Low: 37°

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m., Sunset: 5:10 p.m.

This week looks dry through Wednesday, with highs making it back nearly 10 degrees above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances throughout the week KDKA Weather Center

Our next chance of showers returns Thursday and Friday with lows near freezing, so a wintry mix can't be ruled out, but it's all dependent on timing and temperatures.