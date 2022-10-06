Fall Foliage Report: Best colors expected in ridges this upcoming weekend into next

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While Pittsburgh is still a couple of weeks away from peak fall foliage, trees in the ridges are expected to hit peak color this weekend into the next.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 6-12, saying consistent and cool temperatures and some cold nights this weekend will speed up leaf change throughout the state.

Signs of fall abound in #PennsWoods, but a few northern tier counties will enter peak color this week. Consistent cool temperatures with some cold nights this weekend should accelerate leaf change throughout state. 🍂🍁 Second #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8VB6j. pic.twitter.com/gNlFWfetea — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 6, 2022

In the Pittsburgh area, Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties are approaching best color. The DCNR said peak color is about two weeks away in Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties.

For some awesome color this week, the DCNR recommends going to Mt. Davis, the state's highest point, or the Laurel Ridge and parts of Chestnut Ridge. The state said the ridges are rapidly changing and the best fall color is expected the upcoming weekend into the next.

There are already a handful of counties up north on the Pennsylvania-New York border that are showing peak color.

You can read the rest of the state's report online.