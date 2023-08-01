Fall Fantasy Parades return to Kennywood on Saturday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Fall Fantasy Parades return to Kennywood this weekend.

The parades feature marching bands from local high schools, colleges and universities, and this year, as part of the park's 125th celebration, there will be floats for iconic rides and attractions like the Jack Rabbit and the famous dip cone.

There will be live music and floats on Kennywood's midways during nightly parades from Aug. 5 to Aug. 20.

Fall Fantasy Parades began in 1950 as a way to celebrate local students and their talent right before the school year began.

"This season's Fall Fantasy Parades will be one of the biggest and most celebratory parades to ever hit the midways," assistant general manager Rick Spicuzza said in a news release. "The cherished tradition will honor the park's past, celebrating 125 years as a beloved community staple in Pittsburgh while continuing the timeless tradition of welcoming band members from the surrounding areas back to Kennywood."

Kennywood will be open daily through Aug. 20 then on weekends and Labor Day through Sept. 16 for the summer season.