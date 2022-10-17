Faith leaders gather in the South Hills for prayer vigil on gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several local congregations joined together in Mt. Lebanon on Sunday for an interfaith prayer service to remember the lives lost and to pray for healing and change as gun violence in the area continues to soar.

Congregates shared personal stories of loss and heartbreak after they say their loved ones were gunned down as gun violence continues to plague communities throughout the Pittsburgh region.

During a prayer service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, many pushed for change and solutions to find peace.

T-shirts were placed around the congregation, bearing the names of those taken by gun violence.

While families continue to mourn, many hope to find the deeper root to the problem and play a part in the solution to create a better and safer city for all.