Explosion reported at plant in Washington County

An explosion was reported at a plant in Washington County on Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said a call about an explosion at Langeloth Metallurgical Company's plant in Smith Township came in around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. Three people were reportedly injured, according to dispatchers.

In a post on Facebook, the township said it wants "to reassure the community that at this time there are no reported casualties and no immediate risk to the public."

No other information was released on Thursday night, but some neighbors said that the explosion shook homes in multiple neighborhoods.

According to the Langeloth Metallurgical Company's website, the plant produces "high quality metallurgical products."

