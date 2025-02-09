Multiple people injured after explosion, fire at industrial plant in Crawford County

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured after an explosion and fire at an industrial plant in Saegertown, Crawford County, officials said on Sunday.

According to CBS affiliate WSEE-TV, the incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Parker LORD facility in Saegertown.

The facility makes adhesives, coatings, and specialty materials used in the automotive, aerospace, industrial, and oil and gas industries.

Several eyewitnesses told WSEE-TV they heard an explosion, which public safety officials later confirmed. Firefighters were responding to a triggered fire alarm at the facility, and when firefighters went inside the building, the explosion occurred.

As many as 12 people, including five employees and four firefighters, suffered injuries because of the incident. All but one were taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment; the other was taken to UPMC Hamot, according to WSEE-TV.

Most went to the hospital as a precaution, and others suffered minor injuries.

Christopher Farage, the Vice President of International HR and External Affairs at Parker Hannifin, issued a statement to KDKA-TV regarding the incident.

Local officials issued a shelter-in-place order to surrounding businesses and residences as a precaution, which [was] lifted several hours later. The fire has now been isolated. There was major damage to the facility and minor injuries were reported. All injured parties have been or are being treated. We offer our sincere thanks to the local fire department, emergency management and first responders and wish all of those who were injured a speedy recovery. Once the investigation of the cause of the fire and explosion is complete, we will learn from this incident and continue to place the safety of our team members and our communities as our highest priority.

Farage added that all operations within the facility have been suspended until further notice. The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.