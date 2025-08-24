2 people hospitalized after explosion in Lawrence County

Two people were hospitalized on Sunday after an explosion at the Ellwood City Forge in Ellwood City, Lawrence County.

Chief Rick Myers of the Ellwood City Fire Department said the department was alerted around 11 a.m. to an explosion at the Ellwood City Forge in the downtown area of Ellwood City.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that two people were injured. One with severe burns was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, while the second victim with less severe injuries was taken by ground to a local hospital.

Myers says the explosion occurred and was contained to a ground-level electrical room.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. The investigation remains ongoing.