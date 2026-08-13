Expect dry conditions for the Steelers' first preseason game in Pittsburgh on Thursday

Our rainy pattern is beginning to ease, with it looking dry today. Our next rain chance will come on Friday morning into Friday afternoon with scattered showers around.

We are not included under the risk for flash flooding when it comes to either today or tomorrow, and yesterday was just the fourth day this month without measurable rain occurring at the Pittsburgh airport. I think we will take it.

Conditions for Steelers vs. Packers at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Looking at your forecast, I have rain chances in for Friday from 7 a.m. through around 3 p.m. Our chance for heavy rain has waned with humidity levels ticking down along with our overall precipitable water levels.

I am calling any rain on Friday just showers, with maybe a rumble or two heard during the morning commute. Rain will be heavy enough to cause some minimal impacts to drivers.

We still also have the storm chance in place for Sunday.

Sunday's storm chance will be our highest severe weather chance of the week, with the chance highest late afternoon into the evening. Ahead of any storm development on Sunday, I have highs soaring to the hottest of the week, likely hitting the mid to upper 80s. I have Pittsburgh's high sitting at 87 degrees, after having the temperature at 86° earlier this week.

The change in temperature is due to storm chances actually coming down and moving back a little bit, allowing a little bit more warming. If there were no storms expected on Sunday, we would be looking at highs around 90°.

Getting back to today, I have cloudy afternoon skies with highs near 80 degrees. We haven't seen highs in the 80s since Monday. Winds will be light and out of the west. Morning temperatures bottomed out in the mid-60s, and humidity levels will be in the mid-to-low range.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on Thursday, August 13, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

It's not a bad pool day, but there won't be a lot of sunshine. It is perfect for long dog walks.

The weather really improves when rain chances move out on Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. That's the sweet part of the weekend. I have Friday highs hitting the low 80s and Saturday highs in the mid-80s. Saturday is the best pool day this weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, I have a low rain chance on Monday, but keep us dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs during that time will be in the mid to low 80s. I do have storm chances on the rise next Thursday and Friday, and we will see if that sticks in the forecast.