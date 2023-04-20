Exotic animals returned to owner after being confiscated

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - A dead body led police to the discovery of dozens of reptiles and venomous snakes, as well as a young child inside an Aliquippa home in March.

Those illegal reptiles were removed and taken to an exotic pet store for ordinance violations.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso discovered those reptiles were returned to the owner. That owner has hired a lawyer to fight the charges.

KDKA has learned the owner of the snakes picked them up on Tuesday from an exotic pet store in Ambridge.

The city solicitor told KDKA they couldn't be held at the pet store any longer. It's unclear where they are in Beaver County.

After several reptiles, lizards, and snakes, about 60 of which are venomous, were found in an Aliquippa home in March, they have been returned to the owner, who faces ordinance violations.

Attorney Justin Quinn represents the reptile owner.

"I questioned why the snakes were still being held. They weren't needed for the proposed ordinance violation. They can simply just take inventory of the snakes," Quinn argued.

Quinn wouldn't say where his client took the snakes.

"They were taken to an approved location still here in Beaver County but certainly out of Aliquippa."

On March 21, 2023, Aliquippa police discovered a plethora of illegal animals after a call came in for an unresponsive man.

That man, the coroner told KDKA, may have died from an overdose. Humane and code enforcement officers responded and transported the reptiles to an exotic pet store in Ambridge for inventory.

Aliquippa's solicitor sent a letter to the pet shop, advising the release of the animals, and that the owner is responsible for paying the pet store any boarding or care costs.

"The city doesn't have the power to hold the animals. Right now, the district attorney's office had investigated; I imagine they aren't filing any criminal charges," said Aliquippa solicitor Myron Sainovich.

The solicitor said the city still plans to charge the owner for violating an ordinance for having too many snakes and reptiles.

"In Aliquippa, you are allowed to have six reptiles. It's quite possible the fine could be very large or maybe the magistrate can view it as a one-time event."

Justin Quinn told KDKA he is looking into how the reptiles were taken. Some of them, he said, have died.

"Unfortunately, some of them have died in the custody of the reptile shop in Ambridge. We are taking inventory. It looks like it could be anywhere from nine to 14," Quinn added.

KDKA was told the hearing before the magistrate will take place in May.

The owner could be in line to pay fines of up to $1,000 per reptile.