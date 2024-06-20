Excessive heat warning for most of Pittsburgh area extended through Saturday evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An excessive heat warning for numerous counties throughout the Pittsburgh area has been extended into the coming weekend.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service upgraded Butler, Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties from a heat advisory to an excessive heat warning because of the forecasted multiple days with heat indexes of 100-110 degrees.

There has been little relief overnight this week, with low temperatures at or near 70 degrees.

The excessive heat warning will now last through 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Stage AE moves three concerts indoors due to extreme heat

Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore has announced that three upcoming concerts are being moved indoors due to extreme heat in the area.

The concert venue shared the news on social media that this week's Brothers Osborne, Walker Hayes and The Clarks shows are all being moved away from being held outside.

Cooling centers have been opened throughout the region amid the potential heat wave.

Four Chord Music Festival helping concertgoers battle the heat

To help combat the heat this weekend, organizers at Four Chord Music Festival are helping people reduce the impact of the extreme temperatures.

