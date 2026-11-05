Disgruntled ex-Chili's employee drives stolen car through Pennsylvania restaurant, police say

A disgruntled ex-Chili's employee is accused of driving a stolen car into the restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The Carlisle Police Department in Cumberland County said it was sent to the Chili's on Houser Lane around 9 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a disgruntled former employee who had driven through the front of the building and was throwing rocks through the windows.

The employees identified the man as 31-year-old Nathaniel Boles, and he was taken into custody without incident, police said. None of the employees were hurt. The restaurant's website shows it doesn't open to the public until 11 a.m.

A photo shared by police shows the car had plowed straight through the door, getting halfway into the building.

A disgruntled ex-Chili's employee is accused of driving a stolen car into the restaurant in Pennsylvania, police say. (Photo: Carlisle Police Department)

Before getting the call at Chili's, police said they took a report for a stolen vehicle from East High Street in the borough of Carlisle around 4:40 a.m. Police said they had also identified the suspect in that case as Boles, who was seen getting into the 2012 silver Honda Civic and leaving the borough with it.

Boles has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, risking catastrophe, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended on a DUI-suspended license.

Police said the Chili's building sustained moderate damage and will be temporarily closed.