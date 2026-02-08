Friends, roommates honor Evan Gingo, the 18-year-old killed in 25-vehicle crash on Interstate 79

It was a chaotic and deadly day on Friday in Butler County when a 25-vehicle crash sent nine people to the hospital and left one person dead.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Evan Gingo, a Pittsburgh native and student at Slippery Rock University. As the Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the crash, those who knew Gingo couldn't speak highly enough of the first-year student.

Gingo was heading northbound on I-79 on his way back to Slippery Rock when the crash happened.

"He loved with all of his heart, he really did, and he showed that every single day," said Madison Prince, Gingo's girlfriend.

"His personality was the goofiest ever," added Chris Williamson, Gingo's roommate. "He never failed to put a smile on someone's face."

Williamson and Prince said that it was a day they never imagined. When the news broke, they both left campus and tried to process the loss.

On Saturday, while visiting Slippery Rock, it was clear Gingo was deeply loved as his friends showed up in droves to speak his name and honor his memory.

"He lit up every room he was in," said Patrick Klesser. "Always made his presence known, and that he was there for us, a great guy to be around."

"He just made sure you were having a good time as well," added Noah Fleming. "You could be upset or anything, having a bad day, he was going to make you laugh no matter what."

Gingo was just 18 and beginning his adult life. His friends said that Evan loved just being silly with friends, gaming, fitness, and sports.

"He loved soccer, soccer was his main thing," said Prince.

The loss was felt far and wide as the person everyone turned to for a smile is now gone.

"Words can't really describe how I feel right now," said Colton Boyer. "It just hit me all at once. Really hard to process."

The university is offering counseling services to any student who may need them, as Gingo has now become the second student this year who lost their life on I-79 due to winter weather conditions.