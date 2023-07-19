Etna passes animal protection package, including bans on cat declawing and fur products

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Etna borough council passed an animal protection package that includes bans on cat declawing and fur products.

Etna said it's the first government in the state to prohibit fur products, citing a Humane Society of the United States humane policy volunteer leader who said most fur products come from inhumane fur farms.

The borough also became the first government in the state to ban cat tethering and the package bans non-therapeutic cat declawing, which the Humane Society of the United States says involves amputating the last bone of each toe in a cat's paw and is very painful.

Another ordinance strengthens protections for dogs in inclement weather. Dogs can't be left outside and unattended in weather like rain, sleet, ice, snow or temperatures below 32 or above 85 for more than 30 minutes without outdoor accommodations or unlimited access to owners' homes.

The new protection package is the first time in 33 years the borough's animal code has been updated.

Etna has also been named an Animal Friends "compassionate community," so residents now receive benefits like discounts on spay/neuter services and training classes.