Pennsylvania man who killed 8 people, including pregnant daughter, was a "controlling" patriarch, police say

The Pennsylvania man accused of killing eight people, including his pregnant daughter, "exercised significant control" over his family at their Erie home, which was described as "extremely filthy" by authorities during a press conference detailing the investigation into last week's mass shooting.

"There are still questions that we cannot answer, particularly about why this happened, but what we have been able to establish is a much clearer picture of the events on Friday, Oct. 9," Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said on Thursday.

Matthew Stone Sr., 45, is accused of killing his wife, Michelle Stone, 44; his pregnant daughter, Angelina Stone, 24; his sons Jonathan Stone, 19, and Matthew Stone, 21; and two children, ages 1 and 5. Two people who came to the home on Perry Street, Lora Roberts, 37, and Twila Tanner, 51, were also killed.

Patriarch was "controlling"

Lorah said relatives told investigators that the family's patriarch, Matthew Stone Sr., had "significant control" for years over his wife and their children and grandchildren. He controlled finances and restricted when family members could leave the house, Lorah said.

When detectives went inside the home after the shooting, they described the home as "extremely filthy."

"The shower, toilet and kitchen sink did not appear to be working," Lorah said. "Numerous 2-liter bottles were filled with urine throughout the house."

In 2019, authorities said Matthew Stone Sr. was charged with a domestic violence incident involving his wife. A firearm, the same .40 caliber handgun that was used in the mass shooting on Friday, was involved, Lorah said. The charges, however, were withdrawn after Michelle Stone changed her statement at a preliminary hearing, the police chief said.

Lorah said family members raised concerns about Matthew Stone Sr.'s mental health, possible physical health problems and suspected substance abuse, including methamphetamine. Investigators couldn't find any medical records confirming a mental health diagnosis, but drug paraphernalia was found inside the home, though Lorah said it's unknown what role drugs played in the shooting.

Pregnant daughter planned to leave

Angelina Stone had expressed concerns about her father's well-being, Lorah said, and last year, she tried to change her last name because she wanted to pursue a career in medicine.

"More recently, Angelina had been sending messages indicating she planned to leave the family home after giving birth," Lorah said. "In those messages, she said her father was kicking her and her brothers out of the residence. She also reported that he had been physically abusive to her brothers."

When detectives searched the home after the shooting, the police chief said they found belongings packed in bags and boxes in her bedroom.

Timeline of shooting

The afternoon of the shooting, shortly after 4:39 p.m., the police chief said Angelina Stone called her aunt, Lora Roberts, on Facebook Messenger and talked to her for about two minutes. When that call ended, the chief said Roberts, who was Michelle Stone's sister, said she was on the way.

Within 10 minutes, police said Roberts and Tanner arrived outside.

Just three minutes later, the city's ShotSpotter system detected gunfire.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., authorities said the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were notified, and a little after 7 p.m., officers breached the front door, which had been partially barricaded.

Police said officers found the bodies of two young children on the first floor, followed by Angelina Stone on the stairwell, and then Michelle Stone and the couple's two sons, 19-year-old Jonathan Stone and 21-year-old Matthew Stone. Matthew Stone Sr. was found on the second floor with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, investigators said.

Lorah said with everything that investigators know, there are still questions that can't be answered.

"What we cannot say with certainty is what happened inside the home between those communications and the shooting or exactly what caused Matthew Stone Sr. to take these actions," Lorah said. "Those are important limits to what this investigation can tell us. We recognize that the community has been looking for answers. We have worked to establish the facts as carefully and thoroughly as possible and we wanted to share those findings so that the people have a clear understanding of what happened."

City of Erie looking to heal

At the press conference, Erie Mayor Daria Devlin questioned if there was anything the city could have done to prevent the shooting.

"Were there opportunities to recognize that this family was struggling?" Devlin asked. "Were there places where our systems could have responded differently? And how do we make sure other families in our community who are suffering or struggling don't fall through the cracks?"

Devlin said she has begun conversations with healthcare leaders and community organizations about supporting families experiencing domestic violence and isolation. Now the city's focus will turn to helping the Perry Street neighborhood heal.

"We cannot change what happened on Friday. But we can honor those we've lost through the care we show those who are grieving, the questions we are willing to ask, and the changes we make moving forward," said Devlin. "We are here with you, and we will keep doing the work to make Erie a place where every family is seen, supported, and safe.