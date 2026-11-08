Record 6,500 runners participate in 2026 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K

A record 6,500 runners and walkers took part in the 2026 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K on Sunday, the largest field in the event's history.

The race attracted participants from 33 states and six countries, according to a news release from P3R. The event also featured a field of regional and national runners competing for an $11,000 prize purse.

In the men's 10-mile race, Victor Shitsama of Kenya won in 48:16. Zach Leachman of Mars, Pennsylvania, finished second in 49:30, followed by Quintin Gatons of Greensburg in 50:50.

"I had a shot for the course record on my mind today, but I knew it would be tough to hit it because of the 20mph wind gusts," Shitsama said. "The course was amazing, rolling hills for the first five miles, then fun for the last five miles! The fans around the course were amazing, too! I will definitely be back next year for that course record."

On the women's side, Molly Grabill of Lafayette, Colorado, won the 10-mile race in 55:42. Grabill previously won the event in 2024.

"I had so much fun racing the EQT Pittsburgh 10-mile!" Grabill said. "Always awesome energy and a fun course. Can't wait to come back."

Claire Anderson of Bridgeville finished second in 56:57, while Pittsburgh's Chloe Bonson placed third in 57:18.

The 10K race also featured competitive fields on both the men's and women's sides.

Dezmond Cutter of Australia won the men's race in 32:33, while Anna Barefield of Pittsburgh claimed the women's title in 40:02.

"We're incredibly proud to see the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler & 10K reach a new milestone with a record, sold-out field of 6,500 participants," said Jim Popovich, CEO of P3R, the organization behind the event.

Registration for the 2027 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler & 10K is now open. Early registration is available through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at this link.