Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh reverend resigns over baseball card theft charges

The reverend in charge of the largest cathedral in the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh has resigned after being arrested and accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of baseball trading cards.

Rev. Aidan Smith, the head priest and administrator of the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Downtown Pittsburgh, had been on administrative leave but has now resigned from his position.

In February, Smith was arrested at the Walmart in Economy Borough. Police said that his arrest followed a multi-day spree of stealing trading cards at the store.

In a letter to the Trinity Cathedral community, Bishop Ketlen Solak said over the weekend that Smith had tendered his resignation, which was accepted.

Solak said that for several weeks now, the diocese has been looking into whether Smith sold artifacts belonging to the cathedral through online platforms.

In the letter to the community, Solak said that she, members of the executive committe, and Rev. Canon Mary Jayne Ledgerwood will be in charge of the operations of the cathedral on an interim basis.

"I understand this news may be deeply upsetting, and I am committed to walking through this time of healing and transition with you," the letter said. "If you need pastoral support, please be in touch with Canon Mary Jayne, with me, or a member of my staff."

As for the police investigation and the criminal investigation, Smith faces charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property and is free on $50,000 bail. He is due to face a preliminary hearing later this month.