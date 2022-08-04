EPA informs Jackson Township of health risks near sterilization facility

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is educating people who live near a Butler County medical sterilization facility about a potential increased health risk.

EPA analysis indicates ethylene oxide emissions from a facility in Jackson Township may cause cancer if someone is exposed over a long period of time.

American Contract Systems, based in the facility in Jackson's Pointe Commerce Park, uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and materials.

American Contract Systems (ACS) told KDKA reporter Jessica Guay they're working to further reduce emissions and they applaud the EPA's efforts.

According to a study by the EPA, the medical sterilization operation in Jackson Township is among 23 commercial sterilizers in the country whose emissions of ethylene oxide pose a health risk in their communities.

Many Jackson Township residents who live near the facility said they had no knowledge of the company or potential concerns.

"I'm shocked because I knew nothing about it so I'm glad I found out about it," said Teresa Gomori.

EPA analysis indicates short-term exposure to the chemical does not pose a health risk, but long-term or lifelong exposure can lead to a variety of health impacts, including lymphoma and breast cancer.

Gomori is concerned for her family and her neighbors if nothing changes.

"I would actually like to look into it more to see what are they're doing about it. We've been here since 2019. We plan on staying here. This is hopefully it for us, so if there's a risk, I would like to know about it," she said.

A map shows the EPA's estimates of lifetime cancer risks near the facility.

EPA said medical sterilization is a critical function for hospitals and it's working with commercial sterilizers to take appropriate steps to reduce emissions.

ACS said its facilities emit far less EtO into the atmosphere than do the facilities operated by many of their peers and they are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to further reduce EtO emissions by installing advanced air cleaning technology at the Jackson Township site.

Township Manager Chris Rearick said in part, "Jackson Township is not aware of any known hazards or emissions of hazards stemming from the facility. The occupancy was reviewed and found to be in compliance with the International Fire and Building Codes of the Commonwealth at the time of occupancy. Obviously, the long-term health effects on our residents are of deep and immediate concern. We will actively work within the purview of our jurisdiction to collaborate with the business and the landowner to address those concerns set forth in the air emission impacts that EPA has modeled."

"They need to stop it if it's going to be an issue," said Gomori. "I mean, we only have one life. If it can cause cancer, if it can cause issues, I would like them to step in and mitigate. If they can do something to mitigate it, great. Otherwise, they need to stop it."

The EPA will engage with communities facing the highest risk so they can hear their concerns and answer their questions. There will be a public webinar on Aug. 10 from 8 to 9:30 p,m.

Here is the full statement provided by American Contract Systems:

"American Contract Systems (ACS) is aware that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently assessing air emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO) by commercial sterilization operations. ACS applauds and supports the EPA's efforts to protect our environment and the communities we serve. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, ACS has been an industry leader in low-volume EtO sterilization. ACS' proprietary sterilization process uses dramatically lower quantities of EtO than do traditional sterilization methodologies and, consequently, ACS facilities emit far less EtO into the atmosphere than do the facilities operated by many of our peers. In fact, our operations in Zelienople emit EtO at levels far below EPA or Pennsylvania regulatory thresholds. Moreover, and even though it is not required under current law, ACS has been working proactively with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to further reduce our EtO emissions by installing advanced air cleaning technology at our Zelienople site. This is just one example of ACS' commitment to upholding the highest environmental and health standards for our teammates and the communities where we live and work. We believe the inclusion of ACS' Zelienople operations in the EPA's statement yesterday is misplaced, and we look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to environmental responsibility."