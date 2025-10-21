Eos Energy to expand battery manufacturing operations in Allegheny County, relocate headquarters to western Pennsylvania

Eos Energy announced a major investment in its operations in the Pittsburgh region. When it's all done, the move will result in hundreds of new jobs.

In the same place that George Westinghouse revolutionized the energy industry more than a century ago, Eos Energy's CEO says his battery production company is going to follow that lead.

"Were there days when I thought we'd never be standing here? Yes. Were those days when I knew we'd be standing here? Yes. What gets you here is everybody standing here. I'm blessed with a great team," Eos CEO Joe Mastrangelo said.

Mastrangelo is crediting his employees after his company announced it would be moving its headquarters from New Jersey to western Pennsylvania.

"Eos is investing $350 million, and they plan to create 730 jobs here in western Pennsylvania on top of the 280 jobs that are here now, for more than 1,000 jobs right here in this wonderful community," Gov. Shapiro said.

Eos manufactures zinc batteries; many of the new jobs will be part of the company's production footprint expansion in Turtle Creek, as well as a 430,000-square-foot area in Marshall Township.

Mastrangelo says the demand requires expansion.

"We'll grow as orders grow; the market opportunity is large," Mastrangelo said. "We now produce batteries, and our batteries come off our line every 10 seconds."

Mastrangelo says educational resources like the Community College of Allegheny County and Carnegie Mellon University are another reason the expansion investment makes sense. The area has the brawn and brain needed for the long haul, with the hope that all this results in advancement for the middle class.

"Creating a pathway for the middle class, doing something where great things were done before proving we can still build things in America," Mastrangelo said.

Company officials say that the move from New Jersey to Pittsburgh is well underway. As for the increase in capacity in operations, they say that expansion should be complete in the next two years.