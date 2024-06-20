Watch CBS News
2 from Pittsburgh area accused of stealing $1,600 worth of nutrition drinks in coupon scam

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people from Mercer County, Pennsylvania, are accused of stealing more than $1,600 worth of nutrition drinks at a store in Ohio. 

Soud Kanan, 27, and Asmaa Kanan, 25, were arrested on Wednesday by officers with the City of Alliance Police Department at the Marc's store in Alliance on West State Avenue, the department said in a Facebook post. 

Police said the two people from Sharon were under investigation for a coupon scam that involved them stealing $1,600 worth of Ensure shakes from Meijer and Marc's stores on June 11. After arresting the two, police said they found "hundreds more" Ensure drinks in the back of their moving truck. 

They were charged with engaging in a continuous course of conduct to commit theft by deception, police said. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 9:12 PM EDT

