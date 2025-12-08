Emaciated dog found in West Park on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh police say a North Side resident likely saved an emaciated dog from dying in the cold after it was found roaming on the North Side.

Seeing people walking their dogs in West Park on the North Side is not terribly uncommon. Seeing an animal running around that's near starving in the cold and is in desperate shape doesn't happen very often, but it did over the last couple of days.

If not for a well-meaning resident living nearby, this story could have ended tragically. But it didn't.

North Side resident and dog owner, Eric White, absolutely adores his dog, Shoe-Shoe.

"Yeah, Shoe-Shoe is living a great life. He eats like boiled meat and carrots often, so he's a spoiled dog," White said.

White's reaction changed dramatically when he saw a picture of a lost, emaciated dog in West Park.

This dog's tale began Saturday when it was first spotted by a woman walking her dog. The animal ran when she tried to lure it, but on Monday morning, she managed to capture it and put it in a dog kennel and took her to the police.

"(The dog) was starving; you could see skin and bones," said Sergeant Stephanie LaBella with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. "I'm no vet, but I would have given it 48 hours to live."

While the dog is getting veterinary care, the search is now on for its owner.

"They'll probably be facing charges, that's for sure," White added.

Police say they do potentially face criminal counts, and significant ones at that.

"It's going to be felony charges of animal cruelty and neglect."

Police are not releasing the name of the woman who likely saved the animal, but say we need more people like her in the world.

"I think she's great!" Sergeant LaBella said.

"For that lady to save that dog like that, that's great. That's really good," White said.

Despite her condition, the word is the dog is expected to survive, and once cleared by the vet, it will be put up for adoption.

If you have any idea who may have owned the dog, Pittsburgh police want to hear from you. The department's non-emergency line can be reached at 412-255-2621.