Elves drop off care packages to patients at AHN's heart failure clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holidays can be difficult for people waiting for a life-saving heart transplant -- so some elves helped spread some cheer on Wednesday.

The elves stopped by Allegheny Health Network's heart failure clinic to drop off some care packages.

The volunteers are from the Center for Organ Recovery and Education and all happen to be heart transplant recipients themselves.

The gifts were made possible by donations to CORE just from Giving Tuesday alone.