Elon Musk to host town hall in Pittsburgh on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, is set to host a town hall in Pittsburgh on Sunday in support of former President Donald Trump.

In an email on Saturday, Musk's political action committee, America PAC, said Musk will host a town hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The announcement did not say where Musk will hold the rally.

Musk, one of the most vocal supporters of Trump, was in Ridley Township, Delaware County, on Thursday for a town hall. He called on people to register to vote and said the Keystone State is the "linchpin" for the 2024 election.

"I'm here for a very important reason, which is – I can't emphasize this enough – Pennsylvania, I think, is the linchpin in this election," Musk told the crowd at Ridley High School. "This election, I think, is going to decide the fate of America, and along with the fate of America, the fate of Western civilization."

Musk's town hall on Sunday in Pittsburgh will be his second stop in Western Pennsylvania in recent weeks. On Oct. 5, Musk, donning a MAGA hat, appeared on stage during Trump's rally in Butler County nearly three months after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, is expected to spend more time in Pennsylvania stumping for Trump ahead of Election Day. On Saturday, Musk was scheduled to hold a town hall event in Harrisburg.

Musk's America PAC has spent more than $119 million during the 2024 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets, a non-profit political finance tracker.

How to attend Musk's Pittsburgh town hall

Anyone interested in attending the event must request a ticket online.

America PAC's website says those who attend must be registered to vote in Pennsylvania and "must have signed the petition to support the First and Second Amendments."