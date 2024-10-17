Elon Musk calls Pennsylvania "linchpin" of 2024 election at Ridley High School town hall

Elon Musk, a top supporter of former President Donald Trump, was in Ridley Township, Delaware County, on Thursday calling on Pennsylvanians to get registered to vote.

Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, took part in a town hall at Ridley High School in Folsom.

At the town hall, Musk spoke about the Second Amendment, crime in cities, immigration and more. He called Pennsylvania the "linchpin" for the 2024 election.

"I'm here for a very important reason, which is – I can't emphasize this enough – Pennsylvania, I think, is the linchpin in this election," Musk said. "This election, I think, is going to decide the fate of America, and along with the fate of America, the fate of Western civilization."

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on Oct. 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. Getty Images

The town hall was part of a series of talks Musk is giving in Pennsylvania, which is considered one of the most important battleground states in the 2024 election. It was organized by America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC that is owned by Musk.

The super PAC has spent over $113 million on the 2024 election cycle, according to the nonprofit political finance tracker OpenSecrets.

America PAC required attendees at Ridley High School to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments and be a registered voter in the state to enter the town hall.

The "petition in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms" offers supporters $47 for each registered voter in seven battleground states that they can get to sign the petition. The winner of this election will be the nation's 47th president.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign also hosted a voter information event in West Philly on Thursday morning.

The super PAC has other town halls with Musk planned in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, though dates and times for those events are still listed as TBD. Musk says his series of talks is from Thursday through Monday, Oct. 21.

Musk appeared on the campaign trail with Trump at his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier in October, nearly three months after an assassination attempt on the former president.