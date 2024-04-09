Crews set to resume searching Monongahela River in Elizabeth Borough

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A tough and murky mission is set to resume along the Monongahela River this morning.

Today will be the third straight day that crews will be out on the river searching with work set to resume at 8 a.m.

Sources tell KDKA that crews are bringing in heavy machinery today to pull a truck out of the river, but wouldn't confirm what kind of truck or if they were looking for someone.

The search started on Sunday night in the same area with divers going into the water and at one point on Monday, there were four boats in the water.

KDKA's news crew at the scene saw them focusing primarily on an area between a white boat and the boat launch.

Search teams spent part of Monday combing through parts of the Monongahela River near Elizabeth. KDKA

This all comes amid a search for a missing man from Beaver County who was last seen not far from the area crews are searching in the river.

36-year-old Brian Posch of Brighton Township was last heard from Friday morning.

Police released images of him and say his white pickup truck was seen driving along Rt. 51 in Jefferson Hills the same day.

Brighton Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating 36-year-old Brian Posch.Police say Posch was last seen on Friday and is known to be driving a white Ford Super Duty truck. Brighton Township Police Department

Posch's wife, Alanna, tells KDKA that the last place his cell phone pinged was in the Clairton area on Friday night around 7 p.m., which is just over a mile or so down the river.

As of now, there is no current connection to the search in the river and the ongoing search for Posch.