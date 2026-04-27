Eli Heidenreich's parents thrilled after son was drafted by Steelers: "That moment is forever emblazoned on my heart"

The sights, sounds, and moments of the NFL draft are many and great. For Steeler fans, one of the most memorable may have been their very last one.

Navy Midshipman and Mount Lebanon native Eli Heidenreich got selected by his hometown team in the seventh round on Sunday afternoon.

For David and Tara Heidenreich, the moment their son Eli became a Steeler was nearly indescribable.

"It was a very emotional Saturday. All the feels," Eli's mother, Tara Heidenreich, said.

"When he hung up and said, 'I'm a Pittsburgh Steeler,' that moment is forever emblazoned on my heart," Eli's father, David, said.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 25: Navy running back Eli Heidenreich celebrates after being chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 230th overall pick in the green room during third day of the NFL football draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Eli's journey to becoming Pittsburgh's newest favorite hometown kid, however, started as a Mount Lebanon Blue Devil on the gridiron, but was forged in the academic, physical, and mental crucible of the United States Naval Academy.

"I call it a maturity accelerator. He came back in one year and was a totally different human being," David said.

Eli comes from a proud lineage of military service. His grandfather was a naval aviator, and his uncle served in the Navy as well.

"I think it's all connected for him, the experience for him. Seeing the Naval Academy, having the history and family history," Tara said.

Eli, however, as is his option, will become a Marine Corps officer.

Some may wonder how Eli can fulfill his military obligation and still show up for work with the Steelers on Sunday.

"He will go into the reserves with the Marines, and he'll also go to some off-season opportunities to represent the Marines and the military," Tara said.

Eli, if he makes the final roster, will join the likes of Rocky Bleier, John Banaszak, Alejandro Villanueva, and several others who donned the uniform of the United States military and the black and gold.

"For us as parents to watch him achieve that dream is so unbelievably special," David said.