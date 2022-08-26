Watch CBS News
Elevate-Bio expected to bring more jobs to Pittsburgh in expansion

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that a tech company, expanding in Pittsburgh, is expected to create nearly 200 jobs. 

Elevate-Bio is focused on transformative cell and gene therapies. 

It's building a new facility at Pitt's biomanufacturing center in Hazelwood Green. 

Construction is expected to begin next year. 

