Elevate-Bio expected to bring more jobs to Pittsburgh in expansion

Elevate-Bio bringing new jobs to Pittsburgh

Elevate-Bio bringing new jobs to Pittsburgh

Elevate-Bio bringing new jobs to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that a tech company, expanding in Pittsburgh, is expected to create nearly 200 jobs.

Elevate-Bio is focused on transformative cell and gene therapies.

It's building a new facility at Pitt's biomanufacturing center in Hazelwood Green.

Construction is expected to begin next year.