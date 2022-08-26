Elevate-Bio expected to bring more jobs to Pittsburgh in expansion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that a tech company, expanding in Pittsburgh, is expected to create nearly 200 jobs.
Elevate-Bio is focused on transformative cell and gene therapies.
It's building a new facility at Pitt's biomanufacturing center in Hazelwood Green.
Construction is expected to begin next year.
