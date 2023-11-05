Electric scooter starts fire inside Point Park student's apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a scooter exploded, catching fire inside a Point Park University dorm early Saturday.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

Aiden McFarland woke up in his apartment on Point Park's campus full of smoke and saw flames Saturday morning.

He explained how his first instinct was to grab water to put it out. Since it was an electrical fire, the flames grew larger.

McFarland then reached for his phone and called his mom on what to do next. She said to call 911, and they both reached out for help.

Fire crews and other first responders were there in minutes to get the situation under control.

McFarland was more worried about the other students in his hall and helped get them outside.

"There's other people in this building, not just me. I'm trying to get them out of the building. So all these students, it's a student-only building, [and] I'm trying to get them out of the building," Aiden McFarland said.