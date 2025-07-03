73-year-old woman dies after weeks in the hospital following assault in Troy Hill

A 73-year-old woman died at the hospital weeks after an incident at a home in Troy Hill.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, back on June 2, they were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ley Street around 10 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Once police arrived, they spoke with a 73-year-old woman who said she had been hit in the chest by a known relative.

She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

An investigation revealed that the relative was 43-year-old Krystal Slepski of Reserve Township. She was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where she remains to this day.

The victim later died from her injuries and was declared dead on June 24, 2025.

After her death, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was homicide.

According to public safety, the violent crime unit is now investigating and further charges are expected.