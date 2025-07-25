Pittsburgh-area volunteers help older adults overcome social isolation

Local volunteers are helping older adults overcome social isolation.

Though the temperature outside on Friday felt like it was well into the 90s, indoors at the LifeSpan Mon Valley Senior Center in McKeesport, it was Christmas in July, as dozens of seniors came out to share a meal, a good time, and break away from their social isolation.

Kannu Sahni, the vice president of community affairs with Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network, one of the organizations sponsoring the gathering, says that social isolation is a real issue.

"I think COVID kind of exacerbated it and made it very apparent to everyone, but we are seeing that social isolation is the leading cause of mental health issues amongst our seniors," Sahni said.

Luckily, AHN, along with the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging, is meeting this problem head-on. Not only do they partner for events like this one that get people out of the house, but they also spearhead the volunteer Senior Companion Program, which goes directly into people's homes.

"There are over 350 older adults who have been paired with Senior Companions," said Dr. Shannah Gilliam, the Director of Aging Services at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services. "They come, they visit, they play games, they spend time, they talk, sometimes they might help them clean up a little bit around the house, but it is really just making a friend."

Part of the event was filling up care packages for Senior Companions to take on their house calls.

Michele Petit-Hammond from East McKeesport says she has been a Senior Companion for years. She says that it makes her feel good to show people that they are not alone.

"It is a great thing to do for your lonely and alone senior family who need somebody to talk to or even need to go for a walk or someone to engage or having a friend," said Petit-Hammond. "Everybody needs somebody to talk to," she added.

Senior Companions is always looking for volunteers to go out into the community.

People interested in the program, either as a volunteer or recipient, can contact SeniorLine for more information at (412) 350-5460 or this email address.